Image Source : AP 'Army ready to step in if things get worse', Boris Johnson reckons UK is ready for coronavirus fight

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his country is fully prepared to face the growing threat of coronavirus. Johnson also ways that in the worst-case scenario army can be asked to step in.

"I fully understand the public concern about the global spread of the virus and it is highly likely we will see a growing number of UK cases. Keeping the UK safe is the government’s overriding priority," the British PM said.

He further added, "We will make sure the NHS gets all the support it needs. Our country remains extremely well prepared as it has been since the outbreak began several months ago."

Speaking of the army intervention as a last resort Johnson said, "The army is of course always ready to backfill as and when, but that is under a reasonable worst-case scenario."

Boris Johnson chaired a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where he discussed the coronavirus battle plan with his top aide.

Currently, the UK has 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

