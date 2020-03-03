Image Source : HYATT Coronavirus in Delhi: Decontamination measures taken at Hyatt hotel after guest tests positive

Hyatt Regency in Delhi has taken decontamination measures after reports suggested that Delhi based man who tested positive for coronavirus had dined at the Hyatt recently. A representative of the Hyatt Regency located in Delhi's Bikaji Cama Place told India TV that the person who was tested positive on Monday had dined at one of the restaurants at the Hyatt on February 28.

"The man who tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Monday had dined at our hotel on February 28. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the guests and the employees and to make sure that the virus is not allowed to spread," he said.

Speaking of the measures taken at the hotel, he said that the decontamination process was underway and that things were under control.

Media reports on Tuesday suggested that the hotel would be quarantined amid the efforts being taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Hyatt's representative, however, denied any such claims.

All the employees of the hotel who were on duty on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Tuesday, a school in Noida was closed down because the children of the man tested positive studied there.

