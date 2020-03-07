Coronavirus LIVE: Over 1 lakh Coronavirus positive cases across world, death toll surpases 3300

Image Source : AP Coronavirus Live Updates

The novel coronavirus which first originated in mainland China in December last year has reached almost every nation around the globe with a total of 101,978 confirmed cases and 3,491 deaths so far. However, 57,376 people have been recovered after getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. Amid rising death toll each day, the COVID-19 virus is creating panic with every positive case. On Saturday 28, new virus deaths were reported in China, rising in new cases outside epicentre. After China, South Korea is the most affected country followed by Iran and Italy in the list.

The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to the maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted.

08:15 am | Two passengers with travel history to Italy and South Korea who were quarantined at GMC Jammu have been tested positive for Coronavirus. ​

08:00 am | Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the Coronavirus issue.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: US reports 11 fatalities; 95,000 infected worldwide

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: After 41 new deaths Italy, toll rises to 148