Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity, maintain healthy body
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity, maintain healthy body

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.1 million, including more than 439,000 fatalities. More than 4,213,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 8:01 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7.9 million, including more than 435,000 fatalities. More than 4,104,000 patients are reported to have recovered. On Sunday, the country was stunned following the news of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide. Sushant, 34, committed suicide by hanging. He did not leave any suicide note but the preliminary postmortem report says the reason for death is hanging. Why did Sushant Singh Rajput commit suicide? It is a question the country is seeking answers for. Multiple reports suggest he was battling depression. We don't know for sure what prompted Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated in a crematorium in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Monday. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news from all across the globe: 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS, June 16

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 16, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Mizoram

    4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed last night, taking the tally to 121 in Mizoram. 3 are returnees from Delhi while 1 returned from Maharashtra. All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine

  • Jun 16, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 4,213,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.1 million, including more than 439,000 fatalities. More than 4,213,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,16,825
    • Brazil- 41,901
    • Italy- 34,223
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,374
    • United Kingdom- 41,481
    • Belgium - 9,646

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 343,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 9,915

Top News

Latest News

X