Treat PCOD (Polycystic ovary disorder) with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga asanas, pranayamas

Polycystic ovary disorder is a common problem in women. 1 in 10 women suffer from this disease. PCOD is considered to be the root cause of irregular periods and pelvic pain. According to Swami Ramdev, PCOD can be treated effectively by doing yoga asanas and pranayamas daily. He suggests taking some home remedies and a healthy diet to overcome this problem.

What is PCOD?

Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOD is a disease that causes multiple cysts in the ovary. These cysts are a special type of liquid bags that get accumulated. The real reason for cysts is considered to be the irregularity of periods due to which the size of ovary increases, which in turn produces more quantity of hormones called androgens and estrogens. Polycystic ovaries are much larger in size than normal ovaries. This problem has become very common among women and can be treated by doing regular exercise and consuming a healthy diet. It also impacts the pregnancy process. PCOD causes more problems in periods, diabetes and causes other diseases.

Symptoms of PCOD

Rapid weight gain

Having more and more pimples on the face

Excess fatigue

More growth of hair

Hair thinning

Pelvic pain

Severe Headache problem

Insomnia complaints

Yogasanas for PCOD

Swami Ramdev says gaining weight is one of the root causes of PCOD. If a woman is suffering from PCOD, she should definitely work on losing weight and changing her diet to overcome the problem. He suggests doing sukshma vyayamas, halasana, bhujanga asanas, balasana to treat PCOD. These asanas help in reducing belly and make the back stronger which helps in treating the disorder. Yoga asanas like Naukasana, supta badhakonasna, dhanurasana, marjariasana and baddhakonasana are also very helpful. Do these yoga asanas for one hour daily to see effective results.

Pranayamas for PCOD

Pranayamas are very important to keep the mind and body healthy. Swami Ramdev suggests doing kapalbhati and ujjayi for balanced blood circulation in the body. He also suggests doing bhastrika, anulom vilom, bhramari, udgith and sheetali-sheetkari pranayamas for effective results.

