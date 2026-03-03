Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Sutak Kaal begins; when will Chandra Grahan start and end?

New Delhi:

Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The Sutak Kaal for the Chandra Grahan has officially begun, signalling the start of an important period of religious observance for many across India. During Sutak, temples typically remain closed and devotees follow specific guidelines until the eclipse concludes. The lunar eclipse itself is expected to unfold in multiple phases, including penumbral, partial and total stages, each offering a distinct visual progression in the night sky. As anticipation builds, people are closely tracking the precise start, peak and end timings of the Chandra Grahan. Beyond its spiritual significance, the eclipse also presents a fascinating astronomical event that draws interest from skywatchers and experts alike.

With Sutak Kaal now in effect, preparations and precautions are being observed in households and temples ahead of the eclipse. Many people refrain from certain activities during this period and plan rituals after the Grahan ends. Astronomers note that the eclipse will be visible in varying degrees across different regions, depending on local weather and viewing conditions. Authorities and experts have also issued advisories for safe viewing, particularly for those planning to watch the eclipse outdoors. As the Chandra Grahan progresses through its phases, accurate and timely information remains essential for both religious followers and astronomy enthusiasts.

For the latest confirmed timings and developments, follow this LIVE blog: