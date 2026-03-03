Advertisement
  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Sutak Kaal begins; when will Chandra Grahan start and end?
Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Sutak Kaal begins; when will Chandra Grahan start and end?

Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Updated:

Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The Sutak Kaal for the Chandra Grahan has begun, marking the start of religious observances ahead of the lunar eclipse. Stay tuned for exact eclipse timings, peak phase details and region-wise visibility updates across India.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates
Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Lunar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The Sutak Kaal for the Chandra Grahan has officially begun, signalling the start of an important period of religious observance for many across India. During Sutak, temples typically remain closed and devotees follow specific guidelines until the eclipse concludes. The lunar eclipse itself is expected to unfold in multiple phases, including penumbral, partial and total stages, each offering a distinct visual progression in the night sky. As anticipation builds, people are closely tracking the precise start, peak and end timings of the Chandra Grahan. Beyond its spiritual significance, the eclipse also presents a fascinating astronomical event that draws interest from skywatchers and experts alike.

With Sutak Kaal now in effect, preparations and precautions are being observed in households and temples ahead of the eclipse. Many people refrain from certain activities during this period and plan rituals after the Grahan ends. Astronomers note that the eclipse will be visible in varying degrees across different regions, depending on local weather and viewing conditions. Authorities and experts have also issued advisories for safe viewing, particularly for those planning to watch the eclipse outdoors. As the Chandra Grahan progresses through its phases, accurate and timely information remains essential for both religious followers and astronomy enthusiasts.

For the latest confirmed timings and developments, follow this LIVE blog:

 

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

    The first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible across large parts of the world, including India, much of Asia, Australia and Africa. Skywatchers in these regions are expected to witness the different phases of the Chandra Grahan, subject to local weather conditions.

    The eclipse will also be visible in North and South America, as well as over the Pacific Ocean. Visibility and the extent of the eclipse may vary by location, so viewers are advised to check local timings for the best viewing experience.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Mar 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    What is a total lunar eclipse?

    A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves completely into the Earth’s shadow. This occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking direct sunlight from reaching the lunar surface.

    During this phase, the Moon appears coppery or reddish in colour, a phenomenon often referred to as a “Blood Moon”. The red hue is caused by sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the Moon.

