Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 30,000; Italy, Spain, France bear heavy casualties

The death toll due to coronavirus in Europe has surpassed 30,000 with major Europian Union (EU) countries like Italy, Spain and France bearing the brunt of the casualties. Italy, with 12,428 casualties, is at the top of the chart as far as global COVID-19 deaths are concerned. Spain (8,464) is second followed by the USA (4,055) and France (3,523).
Europe has emerged as the epicenter for coronavirus outbreak in the world after China managed to curb down its cases.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Most of the EU countries have locked down their borders and put the country on large-scale lockdown as a measure to contain the virus.
Top 5 European countries with most COVID-19 related deaths
|S.no
|Country
|Death Toll
|1
|Italy
|12,428
|2
|Spain
|8,464
|3
|France
|3,523
|4
|United Kingdom
|1,789
|5
|The Netherlands
|1,039
The COVID-19 pandemic has not just affected the masses but also prominent leaders and personalities. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus along with the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. Spain's Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal in the world to die from coronavirus.