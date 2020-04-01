Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 30,000; Italy, Spain, France bear heavy casualties

Image Source : AP A message demanding the people to go home is sprayed on the ground of Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country's large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany's relatively low death toll.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Europe has surpassed 30,000 with major Europian Union (EU) countries like Italy, Spain and France bearing the brunt of the casualties. Italy, with 12,428 casualties, is at the top of the chart as far as global COVID-19 deaths are concerned. Spain (8,464) is second followed by the USA (4,055) and France (3,523).

Europe has emerged as the epicenter for coronavirus outbreak in the world after China managed to curb down its cases.

Most of the EU countries have locked down their borders and put the country on large-scale lockdown as a measure to contain the virus.

Top 5 European countries with most COVID-19 related deaths

S.no Country Death Toll 1 Italy 12,428 2 Spain 8,464 3 France 3,523 4 United Kingdom 1,789 5 The Netherlands 1,039

The COVID-19 pandemic has not just affected the masses but also prominent leaders and personalities. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus along with the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. Spain's Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal in the world to die from coronavirus.