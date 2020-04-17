Coronavirus Crisis: UK becomes the 6th country to cross 100,000 cases

Image Source : AP People applaud emergency service boats on the River Thames as they leave after gathering there to take part in the weekly "clap for our carers" as they stand on Westminster Bridge in London, during the lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The United Kingdom has become the 6th country to cross 100,000 coronavirus cases after USA, Italy, Spain Germany and France. There have also been 13,729 deaths reported in UK due to the novel coronavirus. England has reported bulk of the UK coronavirus cases (79,489) and deaths (12,395) while Scotland and Wales have also reported 7,102 and 6,401 cases respectively.

Amongst the regions to report over a 1,000 coronavirus cases are Surrey (1,739), Staffordshire (1,051), Southwark (1,001), Sheffield (1,412), Oxfordshire (1,015), Liverpool (1,010), Lancashire (1,769), Kent (1,958), Hertfordshire (1,609), Hampshire (1,858), Essex (1,647), Cumbria (1,345), Croydon (1,050), Brent (1,086), Birmingham (1,982) and Barnet (1,001).

In the last 24 hours, UK has reported 4,617 coronavirus cases and 861 deaths, making it the country with most deaths in the last 24 hours in Europe, and only behind the United States worldwide.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and heir to the British throne Prince Charles, both contracted the coronavirus. Both have since recovered and are healthy now.

Coronavirus has infected over 2.18 million people worldwide and killed close to 150,000.

