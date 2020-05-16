Image Source : AP Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.6 million; death toll at 308,450

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.6 million mark taking positive patients tally to 4,624,034 including 308,450 deaths while 1,757,128 patients have recovered, as per figures released by Worldometer. The United States, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and Germany have been the worst-hit countries who are facing the brunt of coronavirus.

Donald Trump hailed India's "great scientists and researchers" working on speeding up a COVID-19 vaccine at a time when the world's medical community is coming together in an unprecedented global effort to deliver a breakthrough drug against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's remarks come at a time when a dozen vaccine candidates are in early testing stages worldwide and America hopes to go big and deliver a vaccine by year end.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus outbreak

