No kissing, hugs or sleeping together: China's new 'insane' Covid rules

A worker in protective gear holds a sign which reads "Do not crowd" during a mass testing day for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai

As Covid-19 cases have risen in China, the country has imposed strict lockdowns in some of its key cities, including the financial capital Shanghai. The city of over 26 million people, had been reporting the highest daily Covid cases in the past few weeks. Strict rules and restrictions have been put in place in the city to diminish any new cases of coronavirus.

Now, the citizens of the city have taken to Twitter about the crazy rules of the country amid lockdown. Videos show that Covid announcements are being made by drones in the sky, and locals are seen protesting the lack of supplies and singing from their balconies.

A local journalist shared a video showing the government, in the announcements, asking the locals to "control your desire for freedom". After residents of a Shanghai apartment complex stood on their balconies to sing this week in a possible protest, a drone flew overhead and broadcast the message: “Control the soul’s desire for freedom and do not open the window to sing. This behavior has the risk of spreading the epidemic.”

Another video shared by a local had shown some other new announcements and the crazy new rules. Health care workers were seen announcing “From tonight, couples should sleep separately, don't kiss, a hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation.”

The government says it is trying to reduce the impact of its tactics, but authorities still are enforcing curbs that also block access to the industrial cities of Changchun and Jilin with millions of residents in the northeast.

Earlier, videos showed four-legged robots patrolling the streets of Shanghai, making Covid announcements.

Shanghai's citizens have been complaining about struggling to get meat, rice, and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls. Officials say Shanghai, home of the world’s busiest port and China’s main stock exchange, has enough food. But a deputy mayor, Chen Tong, acknowledged Thursday getting the “last 100 meters” to households is a challenge.

