China coronavirus vaccines may be ready for general use by November or December 2020

Image Source : AP China coronavirus vaccines may be ready by November this year.

China's coronavirus vaccines that are under developing stage may be ready for civilian use by November this year, informed an official working in the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). China is working on developing 4 coronavirus vaccines that are currently under final stage criitical trials.

Speaking on the availability of China-made coronavirus vaccines, CDC chief biosafety expert Guizhen Wu said phase 3 clinical trials that are being conducted went smoothly and the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December. The official made comments while speaking to a state-run TV.

Earlier, a Chinese official had said that the Chinese government had approved emergecny authorisation of coronavirus vaccine in July to frontline workers, essential workers who were fighting the virus from the front.

