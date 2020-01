Image Source : AP PHOTO 5.0-magnitude quake hits Chile

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Chile at 16:51:32 GMT on Wednesday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 45.04 km below and was initially determined to be at 30.2741 degrees south latitude and 71.564 degrees west longitude.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the earthquake.

Also Read | Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale hits Iran

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 quake jolts west of Port Hardy, Canada​