Canada's biggest gold heist: Cargo worth $15 million stolen from Toronto airport; probe on

Toronto gold heist: In a shocking incident, a cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The incident, which was confirmed by the authorities on Tuesday, was believed to be one of the biggest heists in Canadian history.

According to a report by BBC, the country witnessed several heists including 2011 and 2012 Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist when 3,000 tonnes of syrup valued at $18.7m were stolen from a storage facility in Quebec.

Speaking to media persons, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn, a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

Shipment contains other valuables too

“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,” he said. “The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to the police a short time after. When reporters asked for more details like the origin of the shipment and the destination, the administration declined to provide additional information.

“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.

However, he made it clear that no arrests have been made so far.

