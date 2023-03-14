Woman uses matrimonial site for salary research while job hunting, not to find a husband

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman uses matrimonial site for salary research

Trending News: Contrary to popular belief, matrimonial websites can serve a variety of purposes beyond helping single people meet each other. A LinkedIn post shared by Ashveen Bansal, a software engineer at Google, has gone viral, detailing how his friend used the popular matrimonial site Jeevansathi to research compensation at different companies before applying for jobs.

Bansal's friend used Jeevansathi.com to view the profiles of individuals who began working in the same year as her to understand salary ranges and market dynamics. Bansal's LinkedIn post has received over 34,700 likes and many comments, with users lauding the woman's cleverness.

The post has sparked discussion about the potential for matrimonial websites to expand their services. One commenter suggested that it could be the next potential product idea for all matrimonial services to include in their premium services.

This is not the first time that the use of matrimonial websites for purposes other than dating has made headlines. Last year, a woman attempted to hire a candidate she met on Jeevansathi.com. She asked for a resume and sent an interview link to her match. Additionally, one Twitter user found his soulmate through a job application on Bumble, a dating app.

