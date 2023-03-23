California: Power outages, traffic disruptions lead to tough times for residents amid storm, heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rain falls on pedestrians on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles.

United States: Thousands of residents remain affected in California as the state continued to battle deadly storms and heavy rains on Thursday with power outages and traffic disruptions. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), a significant storm would push onto the West Coast on Tuesday with another round of heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, and high winds.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to focus in Southern California, Xinhua news agency quoted the forecast as saying. Poised off of California is a system that would wallop the Southwest to the Rockies with heavy rain, mountain snow, and high winds, according to the NWS.

Flood advisories have been issued for much of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties. As rain rates increase overnight into Tuesday, there would be an increased risk of flooding roadways, small streams, and creeks, along with rock and mudslides, according to the NWS Los Angeles.

Just six months ago, California was entrenched in an extreme drought that had dragged on for three years. Now the state has been hammered by at least 11 atmospheric rivers this season, which have brought heavy rainfall, snowfall, flooding and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies)

