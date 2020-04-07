Coronavirus: Darkest day for Britain as death toll attains 24-hour high of 854

Image Source : AP The Palace of Westminster is reflected in the river Thames opposite St Thomas' Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened in London

Tuesday marked the darkest day for Britain as 854 people died of coronavirus infection in a mere 24 hours. This is the highest tally so far and is being viewed as a setback to the country's fight against COVID-19. On Monday, the number of deaths in 24 hours was nearly half at 437. The UK is 7th in the list of top 10 countries most affected by coronavirus pandemic. There are 51,608 total cases. 5373 people have lost lives so far and the number is feared to rise.

There are 46,100 active cases and a total of 135 people have recovered so far.

Daily Mail reported that among those who died on Tuesday was a 23-year-old man who did not have any other health problem.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself is battling coronavirus infection. He is being treated in St. Thomas' Hospital in London. There were concerns when he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in early hours of Tuesday according to Indian Standard Time. However, he is stable.

A Downing Street spokesperson on Sunday said that Boris Johnson was receiving "standard Oxygen treatment" and was otherwise able to breathe on his own.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits... He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” said the spokesperson.

