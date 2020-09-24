Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, September 24, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 8:36 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 32 million, including more than 981,000 fatalities. More than 23,667,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Sep 24, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    North Korea shot and cremated missing South Korean man

    North Korea shot and cremated a missing South Korean man, South Korea’s military says. Military confirms news reports that a South Korean fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean troops after attempting to defect across the maritime border

  • Sep 24, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure autoimmune diseases

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure autoimmune diseases | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 24, 2020 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    FBI says it is responding to reports of a police officer shot in Louisville, Kentucky

    The FBI says it is responding to reports of a police officer shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests over the Breonna Taylor case

  • Sep 24, 2020 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Massive fire, several explosions rock ONGC plant in Gujarat's surat

    A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

  • Sep 24, 2020 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 32 million, death toll crosses 9.81 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 32 million, including more than 981,000 fatalities. More than 23,674,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,139,553
    • India 5,730,184
    • Brazil 4,627,780
    • Russia 1,122,241
    • Colombia 784,268

