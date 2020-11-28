Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2020 8:38 IST
Breaking News November 28
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News November 28

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 61 million, including 1,448,932 fatalities. As many as 42,784,645 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News November 28

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 28, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J-K: Voting underway for the 1st phase of DDC elections

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Farmers reaches approved protest site -Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Farners Protest: Heavy security deployment at Singhu border

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    China's State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to visit Nepal on 29th November: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Voting for the first phase of DDC election begins

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to review Covid vaccine in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today

US Election News

Top News

Latest News