Breaking News January 25 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, January 25, 2021
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2021 8:57 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 99 million, including 2,138,942 fatalities. As many as 71,741,840 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

  • Jan 25, 2021 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India-China 9th round Commander level talks finished after 15 hours

    The 9th round of India China Corps Commander level talks finished around 2:30 am today. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am yesterday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

  • Jan 25, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to interact with PMRBP awardees today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12:00 noon today via video conferencing.

