Breaking News December 1 LIVE

Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2020 7:39 IST
  • Dec 01, 2020 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    India's COVID-19 cases crosses 94 lakh-mark; death toll at 1,37,621

    With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,62,810. With 482 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,37,621. Total active cases at 4,35,603. Total discharged cases at 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

     

  • Dec 01, 2020 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Sensex opens with a gain of 67 points, currently at 44,190; Nifty at 12,981

  • Dec 01, 2020 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category at Sonia Vihar, Anand Vihar, Okhla and ITO, as per Central Pollution Control Board.

  • Dec 01, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Polling underway in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Panchari, Udhampur.

  • Dec 01, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal to intensify further into Deep Depression during next 6 hrs

    The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 6 hrs & into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hrs. It's very likely to move west-northwestwards & cross Sri Lanka coast & close to Trincomalee during 2nd Dec evening: IMD

  • Dec 01, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Singhu Border closed from both sides

    Singhu Border still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu border: Delhi Traffic Police.

    Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera.

