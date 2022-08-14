Australia's Canberra Airport evacuated after gunman opens fire; accused arrested

Highlights
Australia's Canberra Airport terminal was on Sunday evacuated following a shooting incident. The development was confirmed by Australian Federal Police, who said the airport terminal was evacuated after gunshots were heard.
The evacuation came as a precautionary step and the situation at the Airport is contained, the Australian Federal Police said.
One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from his possession.
According to the CCTV footage at the airport, the person taken into custody was the only person responsible for shooting, police said.
More details were awaited.
