Australia's Canberra Airport evacuated after gunman opens fire; accused arrested

Australia's Canberra Airport was under tight security following the incident and the CCTV footages were being monitored.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2022 11:10 IST
Australia airport, Canberra airport
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Australia's Canberra Airport evacuated after shooting incident

Highlights

  • The shooting incident at the airport was confirmed by the Australian Federal Police
  • The situation at the Airport is contained, police said
  • Firearm was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused

Australia's Canberra Airport terminal was on Sunday evacuated following a shooting incident. The development was confirmed by Australian Federal Police, who said the airport terminal was evacuated after gunshots were heard. 

The evacuation came as a precautionary step and the situation at the Airport is contained, the Australian Federal Police said. 

One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from his possession. 

According to the CCTV footage at the airport, the person taken into custody was the only person responsible for shooting, police said. 

More details were awaited.

