United States: Shooting at multiple places in Ohio kills 4, police search for suspect

Police investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Butler Township, Ohio. Authorities say four people were shot to death in the Ohio suburb and a man considered armed and dangerous is being sought.

Ohio shooting: At least 4 people were killed in multiple shooting incidents in the United States' Ohio. Shootings were reported at several sites in the Butler township, just north of Dayton and the local police are now searching for the suspect, possibly behind the incidents.

Addressing a media briefing, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said, Stephen Marlow, a "person of interest" is likely armed and dangerous, reported CNN. Butler Township Police Chief, in a statement, said that authorities are being assisted in the search by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Furthermore, as per the statement, information indicates Marlow may have fled outside Ohio. The FBI said he has ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may be in one of those cities, as per the media portal.

Describing Marlow's physical appearance, Porter said that he was 5'11" and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

Asking anyone with information about Marlow to contact the FBI, authorities said the suspected shooter should not be approached. Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon Friday, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes. "This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory," Porter said. "We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role."

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighbourhood but have deployed additional crews and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad out of an abundance of caution, Porter said.

(With ANI Inputs)

