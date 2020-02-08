Armed soldier kills Commanding Officer and several others in Thailand; takes selfie too

Image Source : TWITTER Armed soldier kills several people in Thailand; death toll at 12

A Thai soldier on Saturday killed his Commanding Officer before gunning down at least 12 people in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city in Thailand. Till now, twelve people have been killed in the mass shooting. Soldier Jakrapanth Thomma shot his commanding officer along with two other soldiers at his base before tearing away in a jeep, according to Bangkok Post.

As he drove towards the Terminal 21 shopping mall, he sprayed bullets at civilians. He is believed to have now taken hostages at the shopping centre.

Thai Rath, the country's biggest selling daily newspaper, said he took a selfie in the midst of the attack.

According to local media, the gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead.

'A 2km radius around Terminal 21 in Khorat city has been put in lockdown after a soldier went on a shooting rampage. Local media are reporting multiple deaths,' said a British expat on Twitter. 'This is ongoing.”

A video shows soldier identified as Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma firing an assault rifle into the traffic close to Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat. He has shot dead at least 12 victims so far, police say. #กราดยิงโคราช



