Armed soldier kills Commanding Officer and several others in Thailand; takes selfie too

A Thai soldier killed several people on Saturday in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city in Thailand. Till now, twelve people have been killed in the mass shooting.

New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 18:25 IST
A Thai soldier on Saturday killed his Commanding Officer before gunning down at least 12 people in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city in Thailand. Till now, twelve people have been killed in the mass shooting. Soldier Jakrapanth Thomma shot his commanding officer along with two other soldiers at his base before tearing away in a jeep, according to Bangkok Post. 

As he drove towards the Terminal 21 shopping mall, he sprayed bullets at civilians. He is believed to have now taken hostages at the shopping centre. 

India Tv - The killer also took several selfies

The killer also took several selfies 

Thai Rath, the country's biggest selling daily newspaper, said he took a selfie in the midst of the attack.    

According to local media, the gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead. 

'A 2km radius around Terminal 21 in Khorat city has been put in lockdown after a soldier went on a shooting rampage. Local media are reporting multiple deaths,' said a British expat on Twitter. 'This is ongoing.” 

More to follow...

