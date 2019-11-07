Image Source : AP 47 govt college professors detained in Karachi

At least 47 government college professors and lecturers were booked and detained in Karachi following a sit-in they staged near the Sindh Chief Ministers House against a delay in their time-scale promotion. According to a senior police official, 44 male and three female teachers were booked and shifted to various police stations on Wednesday, Dawn news reported.

The protesting professors have claimed that a summary for the fulfilment of their demands had been approved by former Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, but had yet to be implemented, compelling them to stage the sit-in.

As part of a Sindh-wide protest, around 200-250 professors participated in the protest held in Karachi's Dr ZIauddin Ahmed Road.

The protest call had been issued by the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA).

The SPLA has also announced a province-wide boycott of academic activities on Thursday against the police action and detention of their colleagues.

Professors will wear black armbands in protest, according to a statement issued by the Association.

