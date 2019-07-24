US Secretary of State meets Imran Khan, discusses Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism

Image Source : ANI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Imran Khan discusses Pakistan's role in counterterrorism

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met and discussed the various counter-terrorism measures being taken by Islamabad in order to achieve peace in the region.

Pompeo met Imran Khan, who is on his first trip to the United States as the prime minister of Pakistan, on Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day after US President Donald Trump met with Khan in the White House. During the meeting, Khan and Trump held discussions on a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, defence, energy, and trade.

“Secretary Pompeo met with Pakistani PM Imran Khan today. Secretary emphasised continued importance of US and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan’s significant role in supporting Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, in a statement.

US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organizations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership. https://t.co/UDxbvoBneK — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

During the meeting, Pompeo urged continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organisations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership.

Pompeo had last met Imran Khan in Islamabad on September 5, 2018.

Pompeo had then discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment avenues.

(with inputs from agencies)

