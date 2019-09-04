Image Source : FILE Private aircraft makes emergency landing at Kathmandu airport after engine fails

A small aircraft belonging to a private airlines in Nepal on Monday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport after one of its engines failed, officials said.

There were only crew members on board the Sita Air flight, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) authorities said, adding that there was no injury or casualty.

The plane was en route to Lukla, also known as the gateway to the Mount Everest.

The plane made an emergency landing at around 8:45 am in Kathmandu after the pilot reported that an engine on the aircraft had failed, TIA Managing Director Raj Kumar Chhetri said.

The aircraft will undergo a check before it is allowed to fly again, officials said.

ALSO READ | India hands over Rs 2.2 cr school building to Nepal

ALSO READ | Nepalese national arrested with Rs 5.50 lakh worth fake Indian currency notes