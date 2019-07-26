Friday, July 26, 2019
     
Pakistan media gives Kargil war's 20th anniversary a miss

New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2019 23:41 IST
In 1999, India successfully evicted the Pakistani infiltrators from the Kargil heights to protect its territory and it is now celebrating its victory with pomp and show. 

India on Friday celebrated with pride the 20th anniversary of its victory in the Kargil war, but the Pakistan media largely remained silent on the issue.

In 1999, India successfully evicted the Pakistani infiltrators from the Kargil heights to protect its territory and it is now celebrating its victory with pomp and show. 

Several events were being organised and martyrs are being paid tributes in India but Pakistan media did not feature any news on the conflict.

