Pakistan media gives Kargil war's 20th anniversary a miss

In 1999, India successfully evicted the Pakistani infiltrators from the Kargil heights to protect its territory and it is now celebrating its victory with pomp and show.

India on Friday celebrated with pride the 20th anniversary of its victory in the Kargil war, but the Pakistan media largely remained silent on the issue.

Only Urdu daily Jang carried a report related to Kargil - the statement of Indian Army chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat advising Pakistan to not repeat such a mistake again anywhere. He is also reported as saying that Pakistan made a big mistake in 1999.

Several events were being organised and martyrs are being paid tributes in India but Pakistan media did not feature any news on the conflict.