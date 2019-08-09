Friday, August 09, 2019
     
  4. 5 killed, 16 injured and 23 missing after bus plunges into Trishuli river in Nepal

5 killed, 16 injured and 23 missing after bus plunges into Trishuli river in Nepal

According to reports, the bus heading towards Kathmandu from Sarlahi district fell into the river killing three persons and injuring 16 others, at Salanghat along the Prithivi Highway, at around 3:30 am today.

Kathmandu Updated on: August 09, 2019 12:19 IST
Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE

At least five persons died and 16 others sustained injuries while 23 others went missing after the bus they were travelling on plunged into Trishuli River  in Dhading district on Friday morning.

Meanwhile search and rescue operation is underway to find the missing.

Reportedly, the injured are undergoing treatment at Gajuri Primary Health Center and Community Hospital Malekhu.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Narayan Rauniyar, his wife Shova Rauniyar, and Saurabh Rauniyar, all residents of Sarlahi district.

