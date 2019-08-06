Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
  Uttarakhand: 8 students dead after school bus rolls down gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Uttarakhand: 8 students dead after school bus rolls down gorge in Tehri Garhwal

A school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, in which 8 students were killed. The bus was carrying 18 students and the driver had lost control of the vehicle at the time of the accident. The injured students have been rushed to the hospital.

August 06, 2019
School bus falls into gorge into Uttarkhand

At least 8 students were killed after a school bus carrying 18 children fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Kangsali in Tehri Garhwal district. 

The accident occurred after the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rolled down a deep gorge. 

According to the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre, SDRF team had rushed to the spot soon after the incident. 

Those injured were shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. 

More details are awaited. 

