Malaysia on Monday cleared Pakistan's loan after it bailed out Zakir Naik, a radical Mumbai-based preacher who is wanted in India in cases of money laundering an hate speeches.

Naik, who used to preach on the now-banned 'Peace TV', has been living in Malaysia for around 2 years in a bid to escape the Indian law after cases were filed against him here in the wake of a terror attack in Bangladesh in 2016.

