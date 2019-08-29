Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Karachi swamped by flies, squalor: New York Times

Pakistan's biggest city is faced with squalor that has resulted in a major reproduction of flies on a scale that has drawn coverage by the New York Times. In a special report, the prestigious US daily has said that Karachi has turned into a den of flies that are omnipresent in housing colonies, markets, homes, shops and everywhere else. 

Karachi Published on: August 29, 2019
In a special report, the prestigious US daily has said that Karachi has turned into a den of flies that are omnipresent in housing colonies, markets, homes, shops and everywhere else.

In a special report, the prestigious US daily has said that Karachi has turned into a den of flies that are omnipresent in housing colonies, markets, homes, shops and everywhere else. 

Usually, floods and flies come together in Karachi and residents are well aware of this, the report said. A physician at the M.S. Jinnah hospital, Semi Jamali, said that insecticide has been sprayed in this coastal city, which, however, has been mostly ineffective. 

In the absence of an efficient drainage system and lots of garbage, the fly problem has turned into a menace. This situation has been persisting for many years, while the political leadership engages in a blame game, Jamali said, adding that any improvement cannot be expected in this situation. 

