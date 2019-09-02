Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Indian-origin Briton killed in hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old Indian-origin Briton was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Rajesh Chand was pronounced dead after being found with serious head injuries on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Saturday, the BBC reported.

West Midlands Police said on Sunday that he was struck by a car which failed to stop.

The force said a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

ALSO READ:1 killed, 15 injured in road accident in UP

ALSO READ: Of luxury cars and Arsalan biryani: A gruesome road accident becomes Kolkata's talking point

ALSO READ: 7 members of family killed in Maharashtra road accident