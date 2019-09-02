Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Indian-origin Briton killed in hit-and-run

IANS IANS
London Published on: September 02, 2019
A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old Indian-origin Briton was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Rajesh Chand was pronounced dead after being found with serious head injuries on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Saturday, the BBC reported.

West Midlands Police said on Sunday that he was struck by a car which failed to stop.

The force said a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

