Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Indian national stabbed to death in Israel

Jerome Arthar Philip from Kerala was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment in the Neve Sha'anan Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital.

Tel Aviv (Israel) Updated on: June 10, 2019 11:15 IST
Indian national stabbed to death in Israel

A fifty-year-old Indian national was stabbed to death and another injured when a quarrel broke out among tenants living in an apartment in Israel's Tel Aviv city, according to police.

Jerome Arthar Philip from Kerala was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment in the Neve Sha'anan Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital.

Another victim, Peter Xavier, 60, also from Kerala, is said to be in stable condition now. 

Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects -- who are also Indian citizens. They lived with the victim in the apartment. 

An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries.

Magen David Adom rescue services staff arrived at the scene within minutes after the incident was reported and took the victims to Ichilov hospital. 

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

