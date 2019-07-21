Not welcomed by American authorities upon landing in US, Imran Khan takes metro to reach Ambassador's residence

Imran Khan not received by US authorities at airport

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, its Prime Minister Imran Khan was not received by the US authorities at the airport. Imran Khan arrived in the United States on Saturday, for a three-day official trip. However, none from the authorities of the United States were present at the airport for Khan's welcome. He was only welcomed by his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with a large number of Pakistani Americans.

The prime minister of cash-strapped Pakistan had taken a commercial Qatar Airways flight to the United States.

Imran Khan was later clicked taking a metro to reach his destination after landing in the United States.

Moreover, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be staying at the official residence of the Pakistani Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in order to avoid heavy expenses of hotel stay.

On his official visit to the US, Imran Khan is slated to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, July 22. As per what the American authorities have been planning, the leadership will press Khan to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorist and militant groups operating from Pakistani soil and facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.

During his stay in Washington DC, Khan, in addition to his meeting with Trump, is also scheduled to meet IMF acting chief David Lipton and World Bank President David Malpass.

He is scheduled to address a gathering of thousands of Pakistani Americans at capitol One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday and speak at the US Institute of Peace think-tank on July 23.

The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will call on him on Tuesday.

Trump, in addition to a one-on-meeting in the Oval Office will host the visiting delegation over a working lunch at the White House on Monday. He is also scheduled to meet lawmakers at the US Capitol Hill.

Before becoming the prime minister, Khan used to visit the US regularly and has a sizeable support base among the Pakistani diaspora.

This is after several decades that a visiting Pakistani leader has been welcomed by members of the Pakistani diaspora in such a large number.

Meanwhile, hours before his arrival Pakistan hired the services of lobbying firm Holland & Knight. The memorandum of understanding on this was signed between former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds and Pakistani Ambassador to the US, Majeed Khan.

Reynolds will lead a team comprising other former members of Congress, former senior Administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts to lobby in the US on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. The Embassy had no lobbyist during the past six years.

Khan's visit to the US is also marked by protests by several ethnic and religious minorities of Pakistan, including Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

The Baloch groups Saturday started a mobile billboard campaign in America's national capital urging President Donald Trump to help end "enforced disappearances” in Pakistan.

A bipartisan group of 10 influential American lawmakers Saturday asked US President Donald Trump to raise the issue of human rights abuses in the Sindh province in his meeting with the visiting Pakistan Prime Minister.

Protests have been planned in front of the White House and Capitol Hill Arena by these groups over the next few days.

