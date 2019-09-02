Another Hindu girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan

Image Source : INDIA TV Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan

After the abduction of two Sikh girls, now a Hindu girl has allegedly been kidnapped and has been forced to marry a Muslim man in Pakistan's Sindh Province. The girl, a BBA student had left for her college on August 29 and did not return home, her father said in the complaint.

According to media reports, the girl was abducted by one of her classmates Babar Aman, along with Mirza Dilawar Baig who is a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Further, she was forcibly converted to Islam.

The girl was allegedly taken to PTI worker Baig's Sialkot home, where she was allegedly forced to convert and marry Babar Aman.

Meanwhile, reports said the police has arrested Babar Aman's brother. The whereabouts of the abducted girl and accused Babar Aman remain unknown.

Condemning the incident, a Pakistan-based Hindu NGO 'All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat' said this was the third case within a period of two months when a minority Hindu girl has been abducted, forced to convert and marry a Muslim man.

"This is a very sad moment for all Hindus. We must work out on this issue. This is the third case in two months and we are still sitting calmly. Are we waiting for any saint or special person to come from the sky to lead us? We must think about this," Ravi Dwani, General Secretary of All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat said.

This incident follows the case of a 19-year-old girl, who was similarly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in the country's Punjab province.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family alleging that the girl was abducted and forcefully converted.

The incident had drawn the attention of Sikhs worldwide and sparked anger in the community. The girl's father, identified as Bhagwan Singh, is a 'granthi' (priest) at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib in Nankana Sahib.

In a viral video, the family of the girl had complained to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming that their daughter was kidnapped by six persons at gunpoint on the night between August 27 and August 28. Even though an FIR had been filed, nothing was done to bring back the abducted girl, the family alleged.

The kidnapped girl later emerged in a video in which she claimed she had 'converted' to Islam.

The family of the girl begged Imran Khan for justice, stating that they'd self-immolate if their daughter did not return.

The matter had raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties seeking action against the perpetrators.

Also Read | Abducted and converted Pakistani Sikh teenage girl refuses to go home: Official

Also Read | Sikh girl abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan