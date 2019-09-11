Image Source : TWITTER Women power: Monopoly releases new version where girls earn more than boys

Toymaker Hasbro has announced a new Monopoly game in which women players get more money than men.

One of America's most recognizable board games has introduced the first-ever game in the Monopoly franchise that celebrates women trailblazers with "Ms. Monopoly."

The game company on Tuesday unveiled Ms. Monopoly, which it calls a "celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors."

The difference in the new game: Female players start out with 1,900 Monopoly dollars, while male players get 1,500 bucks. Women also collect more after passing "Go," earning 240 Monopoly dollars instead of the usual 200 Monopoly bucks.

"But don't worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too," the company said in a statement.

To celebrate the launch, Hasbro surprised three young female inventors and entrepreneurs by sending them 20,580 dollar (roughly above 14 lakh 80 thousand Rupees) in REAL money (this is the same amount of Monopoly money featured in the game) to invest in their inventions and business goals.

“Through the introduction of Ms. Monopoly and the money these young women have received to invest in their future projects, we want to recognize and celebrate the many contributions women have made to our society and continue to make on a daily basis,” said Jen Boswinkel, Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, Hasbro.

Instead of building houses and hotels, players build business headquarters. The game pieces include a hard hat, wristwatch, book, jet, goblet and free weight.

“Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories — all created by women,” Hasbro said.

The capitalism game features a new look but similar classic game play. Spots on the board such as railroads and the electric company are replaced with ride-hailing services and Wi-Fi, and properties such as the coveted Park Place make way for groundbreaking inventions and innovations created by women throughout history, including chocolate chip cookies, solar heating and modern shapewear.

Ms. Monopoly is available for pre-order now at Walmart and will be available at most major retailers nationwide and in select countries globally starting September 2019 for a suggested retail price of 19.99 Dollar.

