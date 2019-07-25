Watch: Bear attempts to open, take away trash bin at Colorado marijuana dispensary

Bear attempts to open, take away trash bin in Colorado

A bear attempting to take and open a trash bin was filmed by a surveillance camera in Colorado. The video was posted on Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region.

The bear was seen trying to open and take away a trash bin at a marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

The video was captured at The Bud Depot in Lyons just before midnight July 17, agency spokesman Jason Clay said.

In the video, the bear could be seen pulling the large metal trash bin out of an enclosed area and unsuccessfully attempting to open its top lid in the town 44 miles (71 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Watch Video: Bear at Colorado marijuana dispensary tries to open and take a trash bin