'Ridiculous' statue of Melania trump unveiled in Slovenia | Video

A life-sized statue of Melania Trump has been unveiled near her home town in of Sevnica. While the popularity of the US first lady pulled off a massive crowd at the statue, many eyebrows were raised after the final look was unleashed. Moreover, the artists involved in the creation of the statue did not want to appear before the media for an interview.

July 08, 2019
A controversial wooden statue of US First Lady Melania Trump has been unveiled near her home town of Sevnica, in the small Alpine country of Slovenia. 

A local sculptor, working under the direction of American artist Brad Downey, built and carved the life-sized monument of Melania, but many raised their eyebrows when they saw the final look of the sculpture.

Besides the trademark light blue dress that Melania wore at her husband Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, and the posture of the sculpture with a waving hand, there is nothing else to resemble the looks of the first lady.

In the written information accompanying the exhibition, Downey suggested that the sculpture "might only be a slapstick prank".

Several local residents of Melania's home town said that the statue was "ridiculous", but many agreed that it was good for attracting tourists to this sleepy Slovenian town.

According to the curator of the gallery, where Downey is holding an exhibition of his other work, the Melania statue represents a naive artistic expression.

None of the artists who created the statue wanted to be interviewed on camera about their work.

