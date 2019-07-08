Video | Narrow escape as cruise ship approaches close to Venice esplanade, takes last moment turn

Image Source : AP Cruise ship approaches close to Venice esplanade

A chilling video of a cruise ship approaching too close to a Venice esplanade has appeared. In the video, the cruise ship can be seen passing by an esplanade under stormy weather conditions.

Just as it seemed the cruise ship is going to hit the bank, the ship takes a sharp turn and veers away.

The ship narrowly misses the bank and other nearby boats in the action.

The incident comes just weeks after a 65,500-ton cruise ship crashed into a much smaller riverboat docked along Venice's busy Giudecca Canal.

That accident on June 2 prompted campaigners to call for an immediate ban on cruise ships entering Venice's lagoon.

