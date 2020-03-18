Image Source : FILE Yogi announces fixed minimum income to daily wage labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced fixed minimum income to daily wage labourers amid rising number of Covid-19 in the country. Meanwhile, in view of the deadly outbreak, students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools to get promoted without having to appear in exams as the schools are closed till April 2.

So far in India, 147 people have been found infected. Three have died so far, one of them being from the national capital. The Delhi Government was among the first in the country to announce a total shutdown of educational institutions, gyms, theatres and other places of congregations. The Central government has already declared the virus a 'notified disaster'.

The Health Ministry data showed the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from West Bengal, that of a youth who returned from the UK recently.

Besides this, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with 42 cases, of which one person died.

Kerala has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases -- 22 so far. Three persons have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

In Delhi, there are 10 active cases in which nine persons are Indians and one is a foreign national. One person has died and two have been cured and discharged.

Haryana showed one increased number of Indian national, now 2, infected with the disease, besides 14 foreign nationals who continue getting treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

Karnataka also showed an increasing trend, a total of 11 active cases. All the patients are Indian nationals. One person died in Karnataka.

At least one each confirmed case has been reported from Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu each.

There are three active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and eight in Ladakh. Telangana has a total of five, of which one person has recovered.

In Rajasthan, two Indians and two foreigners are suffering from the COVID-19 infection while three persons have been cured.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 16 active cases -- 15 Indians and one foreigner, and five people have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases so far in India includes 122 Indians and 25 foreigners, as per the ministry.

Across the nation, 14 patients have been cured and discharged.

A total of three deaths have been reported so far in India, one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

