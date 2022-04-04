Yati Narsinghanand booked for controversial remarks at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Priest Yati Narsinghanand speaks during the Hindu Mahapanchayat at Burari.

Highlights Yati Narsinghanand was booked for controversial remarks during 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'.

He said "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim becomes PM of country.

Police said they had denied permission for the event but the organisers still went ahead with it.

Soon after his controversial speech at a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on Sunday, priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked along with other speakers. At the event, Narsinghanand said "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the prime minister of the country. Police said they had denied permission for the event but the organisers still went ahead with the Mahapanchayat Sabha and around 700-800 people were present at the venue.

Three FIRs had been lodged in connection with the event, police said, adding that legal action was taken against those spreading rumors and misinformation using various platforms, including social media. All cases are being investigated and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said a request letter seeking permission for organizing the event was received in the North-West district from Preet Singh, president, Save India Foundation. Singh is a resident of outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

"The request was denied on the ground that the organiser had no permission from the land-owning agency -- Delhi Development Authority -- for organising this sabha at the Burari ground. Despite the denial by Delhi Police, on Sunday, organiser Preet Singh reached the Burari ground with his supporters in the morning and started organising the Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha. Around 700-800 people gathered at the event place and the invitees of the organiser started delivering speeches from the stage," the statement said.

Some of the speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between two communities.

In the mahapanchayat, Narsinghanand went on to assert that Hindus should stop "begging" for their rights.

"For long I have seen Hindus begging for their demands to be fulfilled. But I have not seen even a single demand of any Hindu being met. We got Ram Janmabhoomi not by begging but through the court's intervention, so stop being a beggar," he was heard saying in the video clip.





