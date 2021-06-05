On World Environment Day, thick layer of toxic foam shrouds Yamuna river in Delhi

Image Source : ANI Delhi: Thick layer of toxic foam shrouds Yamuna river

A thick layer of toxic foam enveloped the Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday. The froth floating on the surface of the river is said to be a result of detergents containing high phosphate content. These detergents, reaching the river through untapped drains, areused in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households.

The mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city had registered a low of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with very light thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the department predicted.

The national capital witnessed a sudden weather change on Friday evening as dusty winds and rains hit several parts of the Delhi-NCR, uprooting trees at nearly 80 places. The rains brought a much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Latest India News