Chhath in Yamuna was never this 'toxic'. These 5 pictures from Delhi will shock you

Thousands of devotees stood in knee-deep toxic foam in Delhi's Yamuna river as they offered Chhath prayers. The sight has not just shocked the national capital but the entire world. Chhath devotees walked into pay obeisance to the rising sun but there waited a snowy lake, for some might mistake it as one. The helpless devotees were forced to offer prayers laced with the white froth in the Yamuna. Even the sun god was almost invisible due to the heavy pollution.

Shocking pictures have emerged of devotees in Delhi offering Chhath prayers standing knee deep in toxic foam in Yamuna river. The devotees, however, were deprived of a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city.

The 'Arghya' was offered around 6.35 a.m. as per the astrological timing of the sunrise, with pouring of cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items carried by fasting women.

Interestingly, the pictures bear a grim reminder of the state in which Delhi is at a time when a study found, a whopping 41% of the Delhi and NCR population are suffering from severe heavy metal toxicity. According to a survey conducted by Daivam Wellness, metals like aluminum, mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium were the most commonly found metals in these patients.

The photos come at a time when Delhi and its adjoining NCR region is grappling with unprecedented PM 2.5 levels and the Delhi government had to issue a health advisory and asking people to "remain indoors".

What was even more sad was some were even found clicking selfies, standing next to the environmental disaster.The 855-mile Yamuna river provides three quarters of Delhi's water needs. Hundreds of polluting industrial units pollute the river everyday, regardless of the fact, its a source of Delhi's water woes.

