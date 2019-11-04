'Too much': Supreme Court slams authorities for Delhi-NCR pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed authorities for their failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. People are losing precious years of their lives due to pollution, the top court said amid a public health emergency declared in Delhi. Monday saw pollution levels in the national capital dropping marginally but the air quality remained in the 'severe' category. Meanwhile, the odd-even road rationing scheme also kicked in from today. Schools in Delhi are closed till November 5 and construction activities banned.

Supreme Court slams authorities for failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR: 10 POINTS