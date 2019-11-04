Five anti-pollution masks to protect you from effects of smog in Delhi-NCR

Five masks to protect yourself from choking in the Delhi NCR smog

Delhi smog is back and it is worse than people imagined. The level of pollutants is just not bad but have touched levels that are hazardous for living survival. It’s getting difficult to step out of the house but if you have to go out and breathe this polluted air you might just do things to stop the impact. In case you step out make sure you use a good quality mask to protect yourself from this choking smog.

The first thing that you need to keep in mind while buying a mask is the rating of the mask. Ratings such as N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100 help you identify the mask's classification according to their filtration capacity. The 95 masks can filter 95 percent of PM 2.5 while N99 and N100 can filter 99percent and 99.7 percent. We have up with a list of masks that you can easily buy from Amazon and protect yourself from this dangerous smog.

Prana Air Mask

The Prana Air Mask comes with a 95 filter and features 6 layers of purification that purify the particle in the air to make breathing safe for you. The mask also features a fan inside which facilities proper airflow for comfortable breathing. It runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours in a single charge.

Cost Rs 2990

CRUSADERS Mask N99

Crusader Mask N99 comes with N99 certification with a four-layer of the carbon filter and 5 replacement filters and offers good protection from pollutants in the air.

Cost Rs 1250

Honeywell PM 2.5 Anti-Pollution face mask

N95 certified Honeywell PM 2.5 Anti-pollution face mask can filter up to 95 percent of pollutants, dust, haze, bacteria and another virus. The mask comes with a one-way exhale valve that avoids moisture for easier breathing.

Cost- Rs 800 for a box of five

Dettol Air Protect mask PM 2.5.

This mask from the trusted brand of Dettol is an N95 certified mask that prevents heat, moisture CO2 along with with PM 2.5 particles. It also protects from bacteria, dust, and pollen. Dettol Air Pocket mask is one of the most affordable quality masks that are available online.

Cost- Rs 168

Naso filter

While this isn’t exactly a mask this nose filter is capable of protecting your breathing for PM 2.5. This is easy to use and for people who easily feel suffocated while using masks this one of the best alternatives available out there. Naso Filter costs very less than what other mask costs.

Cost- Rs 270 for a three-week pack.