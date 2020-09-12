With reopening of Airport Express Line, Delhi Metro becomes fully operational from today

Image Source : PTI With reopening of Airport Express Line, Delhi Metro becomes fully operational today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed its services on the Airport Express line on Saturday after a halt of more 170 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Saturday, September 12, all trains on all lines of Delhi Metro will resume the pre-COVID timing of the operation from 6 am to 11 pm.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when traveling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/e9BsAS9A9B — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2020

DMRC also said that services in Phase 3 will also begin from September 20 following the earlier time table. On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro.

On March 22, the metro services were suspended to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to news agency PTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Stage two kicked in from Friday with extended service hours, and stage three came into effect from Saturday onwards with Metro services going back to pre-COVID-19 time schedule of 6 AM to 11 PM.

