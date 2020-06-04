Image Source : FILE Why Vijay Mallya's extradition is unlikely to happen anytime soon

Even as feverish speculations continue to circulate on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition, the reality is that the process may take more time. It is safe to say that Mallya's extradition is not happening anytime soon, as also echoed by the UK government. According to a spokesperson in the UK High Commission, there is a legal issue that needs resolving before Mallya's extradition can be arranged.

"Under the United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail. We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve it. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," the official said.

The last communication from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Vijay Mallya's extradition said that the government of India is in touch with the UK regarding the next steps in his extradition process.

The case against Vijay Mallya

Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges. The UK top court's decision was a major setback to the 64-year-old businessman. Earlier in April, he had lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India. The liquor baron has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. The High Court verdict upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long-extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage