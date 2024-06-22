Why govt is not cancelling NEET UG 2024 despite major row over paper leak? Education Minister explains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses a press conference regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in New Delhi.

NEET-UG row 2024: Despite protests and calls being made by various groups to cancel the NEET UG 2024 exam, the Centre has decided not to cancel the medical entrance exam. Amid this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has explained why the government has not taken a call to cancel the exam.

Speaking on the matter, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the alleged paper leaks in the NEET UG 2024 were isolated incidents and affected only a limited number of candidates which should not affect lakhs of students who cleared the examination rightfully.

The Union Minister has announced a high-level panel to look into the functioning of the testing agency National Testing Agency (NTA).

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan also appealed to the opposition parties not to politicise the issue and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty, including officials from the NTA.

The high-level committee to review and improve the functioning of NTA would be notified soon, the minister said.

UGC-NET leaked on Darknet

About the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination for selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars, Pradhan said the exam paper was leaked on Darknet.

"Let us have faith in our systems and no irregularities or malpractices will be tolerated by the government," he said.

The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, saying the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

