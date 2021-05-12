WHO didn't use term 'Indian Variant' for B.1.617 strain: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI WHO has not associated 'Indian Variant' with B.1.617: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has clarified that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not classified B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus as an "Indian Variant" in its document. It dismissed as "without any basis and unfounded" media reports that have used the term "Indian variant" for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a "variant of global concern".

WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.

"Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'," the ministry said.

"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded. This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document," it said

"In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," it added.

