RespectWomen: When Laxmikant Parsekar asked nurses not to protest in sun to avoid dark complexion

Political parties seem to be attacking each other regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Women's respect is also becoming a big issue during the election season. We will tell you later why women's respect is being talked about, but before that, know that Congress once again seems to be surrounded by the issue of women's respect. The reason is a statement given by senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala regarding BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini.

Haryana Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has been accused of making "sexist" remarks against Mathura MP Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP was quick to take note and slam the Congress leader and even alleged that it showed the main opposition party's misogynistic approach. "...Why make MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, get our views accepted, that is why they must be making it. But Hema Malini was made to lick?"

Strange statement of Laxmikant Parsekar

Similarly, about nine years ago, the then Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had given a strange statement regarding the nurses' protest which ignited a controversy. When Parsekar had come to meet the protesting nurses, the then CM had told them that 'protesting in the sun and going on hunger strike would darken her complexion and they would not find a good groom at the time of marriage.'

CM office had denied

However, when the controversy escalated, an official of the CM office said, "We are not aware that any such statement has been made, but it is certain that the CM has not made such a statement."

The nurses were protesting for ambulance 108 service in Goa and were on hunger strike. The protesters met the then CM Laxmikant Parsekar regarding this, after which his statement regarding nurses made media headlines.

